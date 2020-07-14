“

World Health Organization has supported the CRS College of Nursing and midwifery Itigidi with administrative materials that are very essential for the accreditation process of the school. Presenting the items, the health systems technical officer of WHO Dr Daniel Salihu expressed that the items donated by the WHO’s Country Director Dr Walter Mulombo Kazadi is to contribute to the kick off of the College and thanked the Cross River State Government as well as the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu for the proactive step the state has taken to get this far in establishing the college within the last 6 months while creating an enabling environment for partners to support.

Receiving the items on behalf of the State, the Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu thanked WHO for a powerful support to capacity building in the Health Sector, she praised them for their excellent support to the schools as she believes that the said items will help strengthen the new college in its take-off process.

“The administration of Sen Prof Ben Ayade and the entire CRSMOH is very grateful to WHO for this magnificent support as these items are the basics for the College which has kick started. The good news is that our amiable Governor who is interested in improving the quality of education for the health work force; has already paid for the NBTE fees and other requirement. the team will be coming in very soon for final accreditation with the Chairman of Abi as chief host. I therefore wish to use this medium to thank the Chairman of Abi LGA for restoring peace amongst the waring communities which will boast the confidence and safety of staff and students.please take up the college as one of your major pet projects.

The good news is that graduates of the college will now be mobilized for the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps exercise.

Speaking on behalf of the executive council of Abi LGA, the Chairman Honorable Faratho Robinson Rima thanked the administration of Prof Ben Ayade for choosing Abi LGA for such an outstanding institution as he poured encomiums on the workaholic Health Commissioner stating that it’s as a result of her efforts that the School has today become a College while promising efficient support for the College.

The Provost of the College Mrs Ruth Ebong who spoke on behalf of the management of the College expressed her satisfaction towards the efforts of the State Government which has today brought the College to be while meeting the required standard, she appreciated the Governor and Commissioner for the support stating that they are the brain behind this achievements as she promised not to fail in her responsibility.

In a vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary Bar. Takon Asu Takon on behalf of the Ministry thanked WHO for the support as well as Sen Prof Ben Ayade for the enabling environment while assuring the College of maximum support from all angles and solicited for more support from partners to the health sector.

The items donated includes 500 curriculum booklets, 500 procedure booklets, 500 hand booklets, 4 Organogram flex and 4 scatter flex. Alongside the Commissioner during the presentation was the Director of Nursing Service Mrs Pauline Obute, Director of Public Health Dr Iwara Iwara, and the Chairman of Accreditation Mrs Abasi Offiong the Head of Lab pillar COVID-19 Dr Okweji.