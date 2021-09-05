By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) has confirmed the attendance of the World Health Organization(WHO), United Nations Global Compact(UNGC), among others as it gets set to host its flagship annual West Africa conference.

A statement from the organizers disclosed that WHO will be among the high profile resource providers set to tackle regional and global workplace safety and health issues.

The event, slated to hold on September 16 to 17, and themed, Themed “A Brighter, Safer Future – for Workers, for Businesses, for West Africa”, slated for September 16-17, will also have in attendance, the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN), among others.

The apex event, which aims to be an epoch of solutions empowering workers and businesses with the culture of safety at their workplaces, also brings together high profile Speakers and Panelists in Nigeria, Ghana and other countries in the world.

The high-profile speakers and panelists will discuss on different topics towards addressing key safety issues at the conference including health and safety within the healthcare sector and educational settings; and the leadership role of women in the occupational safety and health profession, among others.

Some of the Keynote Speakers slated for the event are: Chair, IOSH Ghana, Edward Debrah; HSE Manager, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Iyenoma Osazee; and Lanre Mojola of the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Others are the Chair, IOSH West Africa Division, Dapo Omolade; the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Belinda Odeneye; and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Combined Training Solutions (CTS) Global, Funmi Adegbola, among others.

Some international speakers include; Vice President IOSH, Neil Catton; President-Elect IOSH, Louise Hosking; Dr Ivan Ivanov of World Health Organization, among others.

This year’s event hopes to be an improvement over last year’s event which was attended by over 900 representatives of government departments, and birthed its West Africa Division, IOSH provides that the full programme and registration details can be accessed by participants on www.iosh.com/wac.

IOSH, the chartered body for safety and health, is the leading membership organization for safety and health professionals who work to create workplaces that are safer, healthier and more sustainable.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.