Osun State Task Force Committee on Immunisation has disclosed the healthcare performance indices on polio eradication has been rated higher above many other states in Nigeria by World Health Organisation and United Nation For Children Educational Fund.

According to the committee, available result has shown that Osun came second on Smart Survey by scoring 97 percent.

Osun Immunisation Task Force Committee, led by the Executive Secretary, Osun Primary Health Care Board, Oluwole Fabiyi, made the disclosure in Osogbo while briefing the Secretary to the Government, Oluwole Oyebamiji, about the successes and challenges encountered by the committee.

The committee further said Osun has become a pace setter in qualitative healthcare service delivery and in the fight against any preventable diseases.

The committee, therefore, disclosed that arrangement for another round of routine immunisation for children in every nook and cranny of Osun has been concluded to kick off on Ferbruary 15.

He noted that the fou-day immunisation would be an Oral Polio Vaccination for children between the ages of zero to five and the vaccination is to guide against poliomyelitis.

The committee pledged to be more dedicated and committed to making Osun a polio free state and appealed for more government supports, especially in their area of challenges which include funding.