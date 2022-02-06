Sponsor and host for the highly acclaimed TV game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire series 2 -The Rebirth will be unveiled today at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Organized by UP, Nigeria’s premier payments and financial technology company in collaboration with BLK Hut Media, the show’s producers in Nigeria under the license of Sony Pictures, the event promises to be star-studded.

According to the Managing Director of UP, Agada Apochi, the essence of the event is to formally present the new sponsors and the host for the show to the stakeholders and public. He assured that the show was returning with a bang and that the audience should get ready to be thrilled with new elements of suspense, education, excitement and entertainment.

“We are sponsoring Who Wants to Be a Millionaire to entertain, educate and excite Nigerians. The return of WWTBAM is coming with a bang that would create lasting memories in the audience’s minds. It is going to keep them on the edge of their seats as new millionaires emerge from the show,” he said.