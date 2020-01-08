Lukman Olabiyi

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land and National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Chief Gani Adam’s has declared that whoever is against the South-West security outfit codenamed: “Operation Amotekun” (leopard), which will be launched on Thursday, is an enemy of the region.

He admonished that people should not be playing politics with everything- especially issues of security should be the concern of everybody no matter their differences; groups or political parties they belong to; security of life and property should be their priority.

Adams stated this while speaking with journalists in his residence in Lagos.

Details coming