Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned that anyone who rigs the forthcoming elections in the state will suffer the wrath of God.

Governor Wike said, despite the assurances of the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Rivers people should remain vigilant.

He said: “Anybody who rigs election in Rivers State will suffer God’s wrath. If you leave your home to come and rig in Rivers State, your family will suffer the consequences.“

Wike said all the people of the state are looking for is free and fair elections, where the people would be allowed to choose their leaders.

Also, Wike has flagged off his campaign for a second term, declaring that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the political struggle in the state, due to the greed of a political godfather.

Speaking during the flag off of the PDP State campaign rally in Tai Local Government Area yesterday, the governor said that the APC is presently looking for a political party to support during the 2019 elections.

He said that the APC had attracted no value to the state, hence, Rivers people will overwhelmingly vote PDP candidates.

“I hear the APC in Rivers State are negotiating for a political party to support during the 2019 general elections. But, it is already too late,” he said.

Wike said he had entered a covenant with Tai people to deliver more projects for them during his second term, noting that they are under obligation to protect their votes during the elections.

The governor said over the last three and half years, his administration had planted key projects in the area.

He announced that in the coming days, he would flag off the construction of a general hospital.

“This is a project I’ve agreed with Tai people to execute for the benefit of the masses,” he said.

He charged the people of Tai Local Government Area to vote overwhelmingly for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the presidential election.

“Buhari does not like Rivers State. The only person who will help Rivers State is Atiku Abubakar. That is why we will vote for him”, the governor said.

Rivers South East senatorial district PDP candidate, Mr Barry Mpigi, said the people of the area will vote Governor Wike because the governor is the father of modern Rivers State.