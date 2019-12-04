Web hosting giant, Whogohost, has announced its sponsorship of the Make Money Online SME clinic at the Computer Village Expo 2019, where there would be discussions on ways their products can help businesses make money online.

Computer Village Expo 2019 holding December 10-14 at the Haven Events Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos with the theme, “A New Partnership Agenda for Growth”, is the annual flagship integrated events platform connecting 10,000+ Technology SMEs from Nigeria’s largest technology market, Ikeja Computer Village, and consumer technology buyers across Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

Whogohost has always been keen on helping SMEs and tech enthusiasts grow in Nigeria and its Make Money Online SME Clinic at the Computer Village Expo 2019 as an opportunity to establish a new relationship with SME owners and entrepreneurs.

During the event, Whogohost will be sharing insights on how SMEs in the Computer Village and other participants can expand their reach online which will help them grow their customer base and revenue. They will also offer products and services to prospective partners, showing off ways that they can make money as resellers.

As a sponsor of the Make Money Online SME Clinic, Whogohost hopes to help small and medium enterprises get their businesses online. They operate with the goal of enabling Nigerian SMEs grow online effectively with very minimal financial investment through the deployment of functional and mobile-friendly websites which are hosted on their web hosting platform to provide small businesses in Nigeria with a cost-effective way of expanding their brand and increasing revenue.

According to Google’s data, 68 percent of consumers who conduct local searches on their smartphones will eventually make a purchase online or eventually visit the store. With the increasing internet penetration, Nigerians have developed a flair for shopping online, spending over $800 million yearly. According to a survey carried out by Paypal Inc., Nigeria was ranked as the 3rd highest mobile shopping nation worldwide. Currently, Paystack processes over 10 billion Naira (~$27.5 million) to Nigerian merchants, every month.

Whogohost said that shoppers do not need to visit physical stores to do their shopping. They can do that from the comfort of their homes through a computer or a mobile phone. One interesting edge the online store has over the offline store is convenience; which is what every shopper seeks today; the possibility to reach more customers.