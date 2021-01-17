This is an unnecessary question in cultures where the man is the boss. In some others, equality is one of the most important elements of a successful relationship but even there, countless couples fall into dynamics and roles that are inherently unequal.

One person tends to be more childish, the other more parental, one more submissive, the other more dominating.

Here, Dr Lisa Firestone, a relationships expert explains some of these complexities:

She writes: Very often, individuals are drawn to these roles, because on an unconscious level, they allow us to play out dynamics from our past that are familiar, and therefore, in some ways, make us more comfortable.

For example, if we felt like we didn’t have a voice in our family, we may choose a partner who speaks for us. We may even find ourselves being much quieter around our partner, thus encouraging them to represent us.

If we grew up in a family that made us feel incompetent, like we couldn’t do things for ourselves, we may have the tendency to act helpless with our partner.

We may find ourselves struggling with simple tasks and depending on our partner to take care of us. Conversely, if we grew up feeling rejected or like we had to take care of ourselves, we may find ourselves seeking control anywhere we can find it. We may not easily trust others, and we may try to control our partners’ movement to help us feel more at ease in the relationship.

Each of these scenarios can lead to a pattern of behavior with our partner in which one of us becomes like a parent and the other a child. Without knowing it, we tend to play out a half of the dynamic that provokes our partner to play out the other half. Although, we may regret these ways of relating, we’re actually helping to create them.

Again, it may not feel pleasant, but it often feels familiar. While it isn’t a conscious process, for many people, feeling like we either have control or have someone else to control us relieves our anxiety or insecurity.

Although, we’re initially attracted to these roles as a means to make us feel more comfortable or secure, these power dynamics tend to generate a lot of tension and conflict in our relationships.

They may lead to arguments and actual contempt, or they may subtly subdue our feelings of love and attraction. When we start to overstep each other’s boundaries and stop treating each other like two separate people with two sovereign minds, we can seriously diminish our own feelings of respect and attraction toward our partner.

When one person is exercising control over the other, we tend to experience less loving interactions in which we really see and feel seen by our partner. We start to replace substance with form, imposing expectations and routines on each other, rather than accepting a more natural give and take that characterizes an equal, adult relationship.

As these patterns develop, we may start to experience more negative emotions surrounding the relationship. If we feel like we’re in control, we’re likely to feel more critical or pressured. If we feel like our partner is in control, we may feel victimized or imposed upon.

When we catch on to these patterns, we can break out of the power dynamics that lead to feelings of inequality in the relationship. For example, if we notice that one of us always decides where we go to dinner, we should let the other person choose. If one of us has stopped seeing friends or participating in activities we loved because of submitting to our partner’s interests, we should make a point of resuming our interests again.

We should both be supportive of the things that light each other up, whether sharing these activities or enjoying them independently. Relationships stay lively and exciting when we support rather than control each other.

As we challenge ourselves to be more equal in our relationships, we’ll start to catch on to many subtle and not-so-subtle ways we may be sending messages to our partner. It’s important to recognize that it isn’t always the louder or stronger personality who’s exerting power.

The one who’s yelling doesn’t necessarily control the relationship. Many people engage in passive aggressive behaviors and manipulations in an, often subconscious, effort to control their partner. Rather than overtly say what we want, we show what we want through elusive behaviors. Whether we yell at our partner or ice them, because we didn’t get our way, we’re sending a message about how we want him or her to behave. Whether we punish our partner by storming out or by falling apart, we’re likely inciting guilt that teaches the person what is and isn’t acceptable.

In every case, it’s better to be adult, that is, to be mature and direct in our communication. We should always aim to treat our partner with respect. We can create a spirit of equality by seeing each other as two whole people with our own unique points of view and desires. We can offer each other a balanced exchange of thoughts and affections, which leads to a natural give and take in the relationship.

It isn’t our duty or our right to be the boss in our relationship, even if we think we’re helping the other person by doing so. Instead, we can be a team, supporting each other in our strengths and being honest about our shortcomings. In doing so, we offer each other new possibilities, rather than limiting each other in our growth and experience. By maintaining equality, we can create a long-lasting romantic relationship, where both people feel fulfilled.