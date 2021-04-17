We said no to it and opposed it. We met then the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Because we didn’t have the number, it was still passed. My job is to state our position. Some of the loans taken were completely frivolous. It was brought before the 8th Senate and Saraki didn’t pass it. Passing it in the 9th Senate was injurious to Nigerians. We even told the Senate President to allow us look at the merit of the loan. There was a clause for a loan of $500 million for NTA. This is wrong. If we are taking a loan, we will all pay for it. The government will leave in two years and they want to leave us with a huge burden. We have not seen the benefits of the loan. What are the benefits of Nigerians to take a loan and build a rail line to Niger Republic? Imagine the Minister of Transport telling us that they had to beg Niger Republic to allow us build a rail line into their country. The first time the railway matter came up in the 8th Senate, I raised a point. I said there was Eastern and Western corridors. The Minister said the Eastern rail line was concessioned to General Electric. We rejected it. Today, they’re telling us a different story entirely. You take a loan to build new rail lines for other parts of the country and then concession that of the South East. The two lines are sup- posed to intersect in Kaduna. A narrow and rolling stock, how will they link up? The amount of money they’re budgeting for the repairs of the narrow gauge line can build a new one. There are already everything in place. Just to change a few things. Today as I speak, they’re yet to get funding for the Eastern rail line. They’re telling us that we are second-class citizens and this is being supervised by someone who claims to be an Igbo man. I remember asking Rotimi Amaechi a question why he was building a university in Katsina State. He said it was a gift from the Chinese Government. I asked if he thought it was not embedded into the loan.