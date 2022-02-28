By Lawrence Enyoghasu

An Abia State businessman and political stalwart, Chinma Nnana Agwu, has urged the state All Progressive Congress (APC) to consider credible aspirants allowing a wave of new politicians to build the state.

Agwu stated this at a press conference held in Lagos State at the weekend, adding that new politicians like Chief Daniel Eke should be considered for the sake of the people and to allow true democracy.

“The state needs to grow and Daniel is someone who will bring in modern technology, fight crime and restore the state’s glory.

“Abia is known to have one of Nigeria’s biggest markets and that should put them in the spotlight but such is not happening in the state. The state needs a new breed of politician, which includes Daniel Eke. He is a man who knows his onions and has experienced it all. He is ready to give all back to society. He is ready to fight crimes in the state with modern technology. Chief Daniel, has a bachelor and master’s degree in Accounting and Law and he is ready to use his knowledge to cleanse the state. Abia seems to lack proper accounting and the state is a bit lawless. He is ready to restore all of these as governor. He is a man tried and tested in public and private organizations like the World Bank and New Orleans accounting firm, United State.

“The state APC would be doing the indigenes a disservice if they politicize the primaries and cut off competent hands,” he stated.