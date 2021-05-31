The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said that the state under his administration would prefer to build a Dryport instead of an airport.

Governor Ikpeazu, who stated this in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state at the weekend, said a dryport would serve greater economic interest of the Abia populace than an airport which he said would serve less than 10 per cent business interest of the state.

“As governor of this state, I am thinking of a dry port. I have heard people ask why not an Airport, and I want to seize this opportunity to officially respond to the issue of an Airport. For me, the need for a dryport will serve the economic interest of my people better than the need for an airport.

“I am happy to acknowledge the fact that neighboring states to Abia have airports. What that means is that within 100 kilometers radius, Abia will have access to airport, but what you can not find within a hundred kilometers radius is a dryport”.

“An airport in Abia will likely serve less than 10 percent of the Abia populace and business interest, considering that such airport would not have an operational international cargo status, where our people can import or export directly.”

“So, I think the way to go is to look at what will serve my people, about 95 percent of goods you find at the seaport in Apapa and Onne ports including those that are delayed for three months belong to my people here in Abia.

“As the Governor, the question I ask myself is, can I in any way lift this burden when I bring them to a point of importing or exporting goods to or from Abia? That is why I think that a dryport will serve the business interest of my people than an airport.”

Emphasizing further on the investment benefit of a dryport, the governor said: “Governance is a very serious issue and you don’t take decisions about investment because it will favor you, but you take decisions for investments based on the fact that you are sure of returns on investment and the prospect of how far and how well you serve your people.

“I want everybody to pray that we make this dryport happen in our time and that will satisfy me,” Ikpeazu said.