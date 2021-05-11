By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Commissioner III in the Ogun State Teaching Service Commission, who doubles as the chairman of the promotion exercise in Remo Division of the state, Mr. Majekodunmi Olarenwaju, has said that the education sector of the state would further witness great development following the approval of promotion exercise to clear the 2018, 2019 and 2020 backlog by the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Olarenwaju made this known during a promotion exercise for teaching and non-teaching staff of the commission, held at Remo Secondary School, Sagamu.

“Indeed, this promotion will bring about rapid development to the education sector in the state, as both teachers and non-teachers in the sector will be promoted in the course of their careers. It will also motivate and encourage them to give the students qualitative education across the state,” Olarenwaju said.

He noted that there was no reason any government would owe its workforce, especially the teachers who were major stakeholders in education sector of the country, and the step of promoting them was a proof to the fact the Abiodun is a teachers-loving governor compared to the immediate past administration.

On the performance of teachers, Olarenwaju opined that the state was blessed with brilliant and hardworking teaching and non-teaching staff, adding that they performed excellently in the promotion exercise.

He expressed satisfaction at the process of the promotion exercise, stressing that the Higher Educational Potential of the students would be greatly improved with the level of intelligence and outstanding performance displayed by the teachers during the interview.

Speaking with newsmen, Mrs. Abike Adeoye and Mrs. Akinsola Adeyemi of Ijebu-Ode Grammar School hailed the Ogun State government for its generosity towards the teaching profession, stating that they would work harder to improve the academic performance of their students.