Charity Nwakaudu

Ever wondered why somemen now keep beards and well-groomed facial hair? Is it for fashion sake, the attraction it brings to them or the understanding that ladies are becoming conscious of their style and look? The very simple explanation, according to some ladies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is that they tend to be more attracted to men with beards.

For them, the general belief that the handsomeness of a man depends on the weight of his pocket seems to be a thought of the past. Akin to this also is the idea that men that wear beard are rebels, bad boys, terrorists and religious fundamentalists.

In the contrary, such thoughts have turned into belief that a man with full-grown beard is strong, mature and reliable. Well-kept beard is a source of attraction and appeal to Abuja ladies. Take a walk in the streets of Abuja and be shocked that three out of 10 young men in their twenties or early thirties wear groomed or not too groomed beards.

There has been this feeling among Abuja ladies that men with beards are more masculine, fashionable or indomitable over their peers. The interactions Daily Sun had with the ladies showed that most of them prefer men with beards because it makes them look matured, sexy, protective and command respect from people.

For Loveth Leonard, a resident of Maitama, one of the best decisions she has taken in his relationship is to encourage her man to compliment his bald hair with beards: “It was his beard that first got me attracted to him. My man has a bald hair and I suggested and encouraged him to always completely shave the hair and leave the beards.

“That is his looks now and I never regretted the advice because the look makes him the attraction for some ladies and equally makes look like a real and strong man.”

Chidinma Ezeala, equally agreed that men with well-groomed beards are attractive: “Beards make me go crazy, I really love men with groom beards. The man I am currently dating keeps beards and that has been my source of attraction to him.

“Though in African context, it is against our norms for a woman to first express her feelings, however, I had to do it because I really love his appearance and could not wait to feel his beards. I practically toasted him and was lucky he did not turn my overture down.”

Evlyn Osuji, a University of Abuja student said: “I like men with beards to a fault. They have this irresistible attraction. Beards make men look very good and fashionable and I admire it so much because it brings out the picture of the real man in them.”

Susan Emma also admitted falling for men with beards: “I love men that groom beards because it stands them out in terms of fashion and others ways of life. Little wonder why in every ten men you see these days, at least greater number of them keep breads, which varies in styles depending on the type of job the man is doing.”

For Martha Shagu, it is a case of one man’s meat is another’s poison: “I dislike guys that groom beards, it makes them look very old, far older than their peers and fearful. I have been seeing so many ladies admiring it, but for me it has never looked appealing to me let alone dating or marrying any one with groomed beards.”

A resident of Mpape, Ada Edeh, said she did not only dislike men with beards but that they also irritate her: “They said beards make men look fashionable, is it fashion that I am going to eat or will it make me look good? For me as a person, I first consider the size of a man’s pocket before his looks.

“I don’t even like breads for once because it makes them look much older than their ages. The only it can help is when you may be dating a baby boy and want to put him up, keeping the breads can boost his personality. But with the security challenges in the country if you are not careful you will go to jail for what you don’t know because of the appearance of the man you are dating.

“I have no feelings for guys that groom beards, especially as some of them look unkempt and irritating. The security implication is that it also makes people look at them suspiciously, just because of their appearance. I cannot date or marry a man with groom beards, he must barb it or nothing to share.”