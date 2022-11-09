From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, on Wednesday appealed to artistes in the entertainment industry in Nigeria to always do good things in the right ways for the progress of the industry and the country.

He gave the advice during and interview with journalists, shortly after she was unveiled as a Brand Ambassador for Sumal Foods at Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre, Ibadan.

She apparently spoke about what many stars in the Nollywood industry have been doing, such that what they depict themselves to be in real life, is a total departure from the reality of what they are actually.

Her words: “When corporate organisations and individuals, including politicians, begin to use us, we too should do what is good and right. When you are well-behaved, our lovers at home will like to affiliate with us. So, the message is that we should live right. When we live right, and we talk, people will listen to us. So, let us do good things in the right way.”

She stated further that in her chosen field in the past 21 years, “the essence of it all is all about living right and trying to set a very good example.”

On the partnership, she said: “I feel excited, grateful and glad. It is always great when I am involved. When it has to do with family brand, it is something I will like to represent. So, I like to draw families to this brand. Growing up, carrying biscuits was one of my things. I have kids. I want to teach them what we used to do back then. I want to introduce them to different brands of this biscuit. I hope I grow and the brand also grows with this partnership.”

National Sales Manager, Sumal Foods, Mr. Sanjay Singh, said Mercy Johnson-Okojie, was considered by the company as the most popular female actor in Nigeria. He added: “We believe that we needed her on our brand. We needed a popular face on board. So, we went for her.”

The Group General Manager (Accounts) of the Sumal Foods, Akin Akintayo, said the choice of Johnson-Okojie as a Brand Ambassador was well thought out before decision was made. He was optimistic that the partnership would further bring special packages and opportunities to Ibadan people and Nigeria at large.

He said the artiste, whose name has become a household name in Nollywood movie industry for about two decades, Sumal Foods share a lot in common. He said she and her children, have been using the products from Sumal Foods for a long time to date was part of the factors that made the brand to choose her for the position.

Akintayo said the company is known for providing much needed nutrition to Nigerians, adding that high quality and trusted products from the company for over four decades have been saving lives.