Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said incorrect bank details provided by ad-hoc staff who worked during the 2019 general election were responsible for the delay in the payment of their allowances.

Some people who claimed to have worked for INEC during the election, on Tuesday, staged a protest around Enugu State capital.

Briefing newsmen, yesterday, Enugu State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Emeka Ononamdu, said the commission pays every ad hoc staff after a thorough verification.

He said: “Non payment of genuine ad hoc staff is history in INEC because payment of this nature is done through Central Bank electronic platform. A measure approved by INEC to forestall non-payment of those who worked.”

Ononamdu said the payment of ad hoc staff allowances were delayed because of some mistakes in their account details, adding that by the end of today all the genuine ad hoc staff would have received their payment, leaving those who had issues in the account details.

“At the time of the protest, only two local governments areas (LGAs) were outstanding only for one aspect of the election, due to faults from the ad hoc staff who were unable to stick to our procedure of filling the required forms for payment and the Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) who were unable to get them rightly do so, at the point of taking attendance. The protesters, whether genuine or not, were equally addressed by the electoral officer of the affected LGA.”