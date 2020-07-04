Business mogul, socialite, serial entrepreneur who is the CEO of Mobileye, an automotive tech giant, Mr Boaz BagBag has picked Africa as the new potential site for investors.

According to him, “I have been in the transportation business for the longest and have seen people come and go. Doing business in the United States which is a highly competitive and capitalist market is not easy. It would build you to be a strong business man. Now, the world is looking for a green land for investment and Africa is the prime spot. Africa is the new market everybody needs to look into.

Major tech giants have there stakes and investment is Africa and it goes beyond lip service. We on our own side also have plans and investment especially in the automotive side of things,” he said.

Speaking further, Boaz BagBag maintained that Africa has everything to make an entrepreneur boom; terrain, man power, and constant rising economy.

“Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya are major player in the great continent. Tourism has exposed a lot of Africa’s potential to world. On that note, millions of people now travel to Africa to relax and turn to investors. We need to look beyond our nose in businesses and broaden our horizon look for the opportunity or either create it,” he advised.