For integrity and transparency, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as the official international auditor of its voting processes and applications.

This was revealed at a joint press conference and unveiling ceremony held at the PWC Experience Centre in Lagos on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

According to the organisers, PwC will perform independent stress testing of AFRIMA’s voting platform, conduct vulnerability assessment to validate the integrity of the software deployed for improved security controls, carry out penetration testing covering the voting system and its interface, monitor public and academy voting portals, collate votes and present the sealed results during the award ceremony.

Leader, Technology, media, entertainment and telecommunication (TMET), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Femi Osinubi, said: “The partnership aims to provide technical assistance, support, and we are excited about this collaboration which has come about as a result of our experience and investment in the creative industry which contributed to the GDP of Africa in 2020. In addition, in recent years, the dynamism of African music has been reflected in the widespread recognition of works produced by African artists on the international scene. We are proud to partner with AFRIMA and support the growth of the industry.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Head of Culture, Social Affairs Division, African Union Commission, Angela Martins, said: “The Commission and the International Committee of AFRIMA wishes to announce the onboarding of PricewaterhouseCoopers as a partner for AFRIMA to audit AFRIMA processes as well as track and monitor the voting processes. This will enhance and validate the integrity of the AFRIMA platform. We wish to appreciate PwC for partnering and embarking on the AFRIMA journey with us. The African Union is celebrating the year of arts, culture and heritage under the theme; ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want’”.

The voting process for AFRIMA 2021 commenced on Monday, September 27, 2021 and will end on Friday November 20, 2021. The event will hold at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos from November 19-21, 2021 with live broadcast on 84 television stations in 109 countries.

