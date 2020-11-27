This is authoritative. There will not be All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) this year. The awards, originally scheduled to hold between December 2 and December 6, 2020, has been postponed till next year.

According to the organisers, the decision to defer the awards due to COVID-19 pandemic was reached after careful consultations with stakeholders around the world.

A statement issued by Ms. Adenrele Niyi, AFRIMA Associate Producer, reads: “The cancellation brings with it great opportunities for future awards planning and preparation by utilizing the digital platforms and gains the new normal has thrust upon the world of concerts, conferences and festivals, some of the activities which make up the annual AFRIMA event calendar.

“The health and safety of AFRIMA stakeholders is of utmost importance to us. Many of our awards nominees and delegates travel from different parts of the continent, and from other parts of the globe to Africa for each edition; and fully understanding the risks involved with such movements, the suspension of the 2020 edition of AFRIMA is the only prudent course for us. We work day and night each year to ensure we provide a world-class event. Now, we are focusing all of our efforts on making our future events even better. We hope that the world will be able to take adequate action, and that the spread of the virus will soon be contained.

“We would like to thank all our stakeholders and partners for their support, open discussions and encouragement. We will continue to work with every one of you and share more information about our plans for the coming year, which has been declared by the policy organs of the African Union as the year of arts, culture and heritage, and will be celebrated under the theme: ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want’.”