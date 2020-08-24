Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An industrialist and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Alex Ajipe has said the sustainance and continuity of the programmes embarked upon by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu are reasons why he should be reelected.

Ajipe who is the Chief Executive Officer of Klick connect, said the administration of Governor Akeredolu has touched the lives of the people of the state in the last three and half years, hence the need to reelect him.

He said many of the projects initiated by Governor Akeredolu are at advanced stage and need to be completed and therefore called on the people to ensure the continuity of the laudable programmes of the Governor.

“Governor Akeredolu is not a man that plays politics with his words. He is a man of action and this he has shown in the last three and half years with the way he governs the state and develop all sectors of the economy,” he stated.

He disclosed that over six million trees were planted in the state in the last three and half years courtesy of Governor Akeredolu.

He said the achievements of Akeredolu’s government cut across all sectors of human endeavors, adding that “the Governor, I’m sure will perform better if given the opportunity to rule the state for a second term because all the good works he had started will not be abandoned.”

Commenting on the face-off between the governor and his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, the APC stalwart said the desperate ambition of Ajayi caused the crisis between him and Akeredolu, saying that Ajayi is too desperate to rule the state.

He said “Ajayi is one politician too desperate. He wants to rule the state at all costs. He was in three political parties within 40 days because of his ambition. He left the APC for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later left PDP for Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). That shows how desperate Ajayi is.”

“I’m sure, if ZLP did not give Ajayi the governorship ticket of the party he would have again left the party and go to where he will be given the ticket. He’s over ambitious and highly desperate,” he added.