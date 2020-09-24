Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has expressed confidence that APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu will win the October 10, Ondo State governorship election.

Okechukwu, who is a member of the APC’s Ondo State governorship elections campaign Council, told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, that Akeredolu will win comfortably because he devoted much more resources in the past four years on physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure.

“I don’t harbour any fear of APC winning Ondo State. Akeredolu and Obaseki share a lot in common. One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure. This is why some elites are antagonistic to both.

“Secondly, both diligently reconciled with their fellow governorship aspirants within their parties thus going into the election with the spirit of internal democracy advantage. Thirdly, they both won the same candidates in 2016 and one does not see the danger doom-sayers are hyping. Fourthly, don’t forget that they are products of our great party, APC,” he said.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s vow to uphold the best tenets of a free and fair election as the bedrock of democracy is a good omen for the development of democracy in Nigeria.

“Yes, Mr President’s position of non-interference and creation of level playing field is a good omen to our fledgling democracy and is no matter particular hindrance to Akeredolu’s chances of winning next month’s Ondo State governorship election. The Aketi, I know, has no damaging baggage and all the tendencies in APC are solidly behind him, unlike what happened in Edo APC governorship election,” he said.

He dismissed the warning by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), that Ondo State is not a conquered people or territory and that anyone coming to rig should vanish such idea, as mere rhetoric, saying threats like that always come up before elections.

He said: “Guess what, we will hear many stories like that as we approach the election. If Aketi didn’t keep his house in order, by diligently rallying the support of his former traducers like Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Ife Oyedele, Olusola Oke (SAN) among others, one could have bordered about the said statement.”