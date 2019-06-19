Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Fresh facts emerged, yesterday, on why Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, sacked three commissioners.

Daily Sun gathered that the commissioners were eased out for allegedly attending a meeting with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his residence in Lagos.

A source close to Tinubu confirmed that the commissioners attended a confidential meeting where issues bordering on the 2020 governorship election in Ondo State were discussed.

Akeredolu had, on Monday, relieved Solagbade Amodeni of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Taofiq Abdusalam of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructures and Ismaila Olurimisi of the Ministry of Culture of their appointments.

The governor, who announced the sack at the end of a state executive council meeting at his office in Akure, did not give any reason for his action

However, a another source informed Daily Sun that the commissioners were seen as stooges of Tinubu and Akeredolu believed they could no longer serve in his cabinet considering his differences with the APC chieftain.

Tinubu was opposed to the candidature of Akeredolu during the party’s primary that produced him (Akeredolu) and it was alleged that the former Lagos State governor was already making moves to present a candidate against Akeredolu in next year’s gubernatorial election in the state.

But, Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, claimed that “the decision to sack the commissioners was part of efforts to reposition his cabinet for optimum performance aimed at ensuring that the administration delivers on its mandate to the people.”

The governor directed the former commissioners to hand over all government properties in their custody to the permanent secretaries in charge of their various ministries with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu has nominated Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju, Mrs. Titilayo Adeyemi, Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Fatai Olotu and Akindotun Olubunmi Owanikin as commissioners, and subsequently forwarded their names to the House of Assembly for approval.

Similarly, the governor has appointed Babatunde Kolawole and Oyebo Aladetan as special advisers.

Ajiboye, in a statement, confirmed the appointment of the new special sdvisers.