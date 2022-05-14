Many often wonder how city lawyer and Aviation mogul, Allen Onyema, has been able to stand tall despite all odds against him in business and life generally. They are quick to forget that; everything looks so easy for the Chairman of Air Peace because he is a man who has constantly witnessed the grace and faithfulness of his creator in his life. For those who have been privileged to meet with the consummate businessman, one thing that catches their rapt attention is his hunger, passion and drive for success. And he has been strategic in his approach to achieving success in life. Despite starting off as a lawyer who then veered into real estate, providence however directed his path into aviation where today he’s regarded as one of the major players in West Africa’s Aviation Sector.

Evidence abounds. Despite a series of negative media attacks targeted at maliciously denting the reputation he has built over the years with dedication, selflessness and hard work, he has always been vindicated. The cosmopolitan magnate who obviously sowed in tears is currently reaping bountifully as his airline, Air Peace, is being showered accolades by all for its seamless services and customer relations. Leveraging on his intelligence in the business, Anambra-born Onyeama has been able to move his company from an indigenous airline leasing a few planes to owning fleets —plying international routes— thus putting Air Peace in the leagues of industry players in Africa and the rest of the world while also according Nigeria the great prestige she deserves among the comity of nations. Not done on all those, Onyeama, in his quest for peace, it was gathered, recently brokered peace and interceded between the Federal Government and airline operators to ensure airlines are not grounded due to the unavailability of aviation fuel. This act added to several commendations he has received for his various patriotic acts over the years.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .