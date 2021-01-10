Happy New Year folks, may 2021 bring us joy, hope, happiness and fulfilment only. So I was right, these girls put something in my drink, I muttered to myself. The truth is my head was aching badly, I didn’t have the energy for an argument but whoever did this was going to pay I vowed silently. I threw up a couple of times after smelling whatever concoction Bola mixed and only then did I start feeling more like myself.

I lay in bed and as I drifted into an uneasy sleep I heard Jasmine and Zara whispering from the hall way by the entrance of my door. “I told you it was too much but you won’t listen, Tobs will not be pleased when she comes around. You know as a rule she doesn’t touch alcohol. Anyway what’s done is done!” Jasmine said, her voice laced with concern. “Oh stop fussing, it’s just a little harmless joke, moreover it was a pinch compared to what I usually take. Tobs will be fine. I think she’s drifted back to sleep, let’s let her sleep it off,” I heard Zara say with aplomb unperturbed and unrepentant about her actions.

I woke up a few hours later and throwing on my bum short and tank top I sauntered downstairs in search of something to eat, I was famished. I followed the chatter and laughter to the kitchen and met the girls laughing and chatting away like they were high school girls. As usual Zara was telling them a tall, exaggerated tale and everyone was left in stitches.

I scowled at them as I entered the kitchen and without wasting time I went for the jugular. “Which of you spiked my drink?” I asked sternly with a frown. “What are you talking about Tobs,” Jasmine asked giving me an innocent look. “Jaz are you all going to pretend with me? Seriously?” I asked in wonder at their audacity to feign ignorance. “Look Tobs, its party stuff, a little something to help you relax and no don’t ask I will not tell what it is and why are you cross examining us like we are criminals? Ok I did it, so?” Zara asked haughtily taking a devil may care stance. “How dare you? You had no right to do that, it is a violation of my person,” I hissed through clenched teeth. “Oh please Tobs stop being melodramatic,” Zara said dismissively. I saw red, how dare she be so casually dismissive of my feelings I fumed. I was so angry I didn’t know when I gave her a slap; the resounding effect resonated around the House.

I think I was more in shock than Zara. Everywhere was silent for a minute, you could hear a pin drop and then Zara walked out of the kitchen followed by a visibly disturbed Bola. “What was that for? Was it necessary? You crossed the line Tobs” Jasmine said in quiet anger. I felt bad but I wasn’t sorry, Zara had that coming.

Kaycee sat quietly observing, although she said nothing I could see the disappointment in her eyes. Why was I being treated like I was the culprit? What gave Zara the impetuous to lace my drink without my knowledge and consent; friendship does not mean everything goes and certainly does not give her that right. There should be mutual respect and I had not been feeling that for a while where Zara is concerned.

She had taken liberties more times than I care to remember. Why am I being treated as the villain here? I looked at Jasmine defiantly. “Ok sheath your sword, I know Zara went a bit over board,” Jasmine started to say “you call what she did a bit overboard?” I spat in anger. What if my system did not agree with whatever nonsense she mixed in my drink and I had a seizure or gone into a coma? That was very irresponsible of her and knowing you were part of the plot makes you culpable. I can’t believe you were there and allowed such foolhardiness,” I said in full blown rage. “Tobs calm down, don’t forget we have to discuss where ‘Domestic Violence Anonymous’ will take place.

Since Covid19 Warien Rose Foundation domestic violence Support Group has had its fair share of ups and downs, you cannot forget that!” Kaycee said in gentle reminder. I was in a flaming temper