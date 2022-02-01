Former Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate who represented Adamawa South between 1999 to 2007, Senator Silas Jonathan Zwingina has said that the planned recognition of the Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi as the ‘Dan Amanar’ Daura by the Emirate and people of Daura in Katsina State is not politically motivated but borne out of merits and outstanding performance and leadership qualities of the minister.

Zwingina said the Daura Emirate considered the numerous achievements recorded by the minister in the transport sector and by extension Daura, their home community.

He said rather than perceive such gesture as politically motivated, attention should be shifted to the merits of the projects executed by Amaechi and his sterling leadership qualities.

Describing the development as most welcomed, the former lawmaker explained that it was the culture of the Daura Emirate to show appreciation and single out those who have impacted on their lives.

“It is a most welcome development. It is the culture of the people to reward and single out those who have done something for the community that will remain with them for life. It is totally out of politics and nobody should read any extra ordinary meaning to it. The kind of projects that the minister has put in the country, has put in Daura, I’m sure the President did not request for them. “