Omoniyi Salaudeen

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), has thrown its weight behind Amotekun, the South West security outfit, saying it is meant to help the Federal Government combat insecurity.

Its President General, Moses Taiga, said: “Amotekun is a response to the current security challenges in the South West. The baby should not be thrown away with the bath water because Amotekun is needed. Amotekun’s targets criminals, not a religious or ethnic groups. Criminality knows no ethnicity.”

While urging the South West governors to continue to dialogue with the Federal Government to smoothen the rough edges, it charged their counterparts in the South-South to come up with a similar outfit to support the police in securing the region:

“If the South South is not pro-active, by the time Amotekun succeeds in chasing away criminals from the South West, they will relocate to the South South and the area will become uninhabitable.”

Olorogun, who lamented illegal occupation of land belonging to the Uhrobo by hoodlums and the attendant killing and maiming of his people, also called on the relevant authorities to wake up to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of innocent citizens: “Economic activities have grind to a halt in some parts of Urhobo clans like Uwheru and Abraka.”