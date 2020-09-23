My joy knew no bounds last Wednesday when I got information from one of the readers of this column on the Awka Summit coming up in 12 days, on Monday, October 5 in the Anambra State capital on the Igbo producing the nation’s next President who would be sworn – in on Monday, May 29, 2023. The special event is the brain-child of the United Kingdom Chapter of the Ohaneze Ndigbo in Diaspora led by Dr. Elias Nnanna Igwe, a Medical Practitioner and an Instructor at the Imperial College, London.

The spokesman for the group is Dr. (Chief) Godson Azu, the convener of the annual London Political Summit who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cater and Merger Consult, a leading Media and Public Relations Company in Britain. This action of Igbo leaders in England and their friends from other parts of Nigeria living in that country is certainly a concrete and promising effort that can make the South – East to produce the President in 2023. And it is a gesture that should be emulated by Igbos in other countries in Europe, the United States, Canada and elsewhere. But as stated on the issue in articles in this column earlier in the year, political steps have to be backed up by Igbo clerics in the country with three to seven – day fasting and prayers.

This is important because as I had revealed in this column in the last three years, the spiritual efforts in September 1975 by late Ijebu – Ode – born Prophet Adekunle Adebajo (1945 – 2008), the leader of a 3 – man praying band to which I belonged, made Olusegun Obasanjo who was then a Brigadier, to have become Military Head of State on Saturday, February 14, 1976. Adebajo had seen the vision that there would be an army coup in the second month of the following year when praying for Abeokuta – born Chief Alani Egunjobi, a Chartered Accountant, who was close to Obasanjo.

He said the Head of State, Brigadier Murtala Mohammed, who assumed office two months earlier, on July 29, and Obasanjo, the Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters and his Deputy would be killed. But that he could make Obasanjo escape being eliminated and thereafter made to succeed Mohammed with a spiritual deliverance exercise at the Bar Beach in Lagos.

If not for that effort as happened in January 1966 when Brigadier Babafemi Ogundipe, the next – in – command was bypassed when General Thomas Aguiyi – Ironsi was assassinated, a northerner, Brigadier Theophilus Danjuma, the Chief of Army Staff would have succeeded Brigadier Muhammed. Lt. Colonel Yakubu Gowon, the Chief of Army Staff and the most senior northerner took over after Ironsi was murdered. As revealed in the front page lead story in the Sunday Tribune of April 18, 1999 fasting for seven days and sacrifices carried out in all the 36 states of the federation and Abuja by eight Muslim clerics from November 1998 through February 1999 made Obasanjo to have won the presidential poll conducted in the latter month.

And as I had revealed in this column in the last 10 years fasting and praying for 41 days by 41 Muslim priests in Ado – Ekiti made late Chief Moshood Abiola to have won the June 12, 1993 presidential poll that was annulled eleven days later. The full story of this is in a book the Lord instructed me to write and which was published in September 2004 with the title of: Nigeria Set Aside by God for Greatness and the Untold Story of June 12 annulment.

By 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have been Head of State for eight years. With the three years spent by late President Umaru Yar’Adua (Tuesday, May 29, 2007 – Wednesday, May 5, 2010), who like Buhari was from Katsina State, the North would have had the presidency for 11 of the 24 years since the country’s return to civil rule in 1999.

Since 2007 the presidency has been rotating in orderly manner from the South to the North. When Chief Olusegun Obasanjo of the South – West left office in 2007 after serving for eight years he was succeeded by Alhaji Umaru Yar’Adua from the North. And when he died on May 5, 2010 he was replaced by his deputy, Vice – President Goodluck Jonathan, an Ijaw from Bayelsa State in the South – South, who was in charge for five years (May 6, 2010 – May 28, 2015). He was succeeded the following day by incumbent President Buhari, a northerner.

Although zoning is not in the nation’s constitution and that of the APC, the party will be out to further cause disunity in the country if it chooses a northerner as its candidate for the 2023 poll. For the very worrisome situation in the country not to deteriorate and to prevent a break – up it is inevitable that the APC must let its candidate for the 2023 poll come from the South – East. Although the last PDP president, Dr. Jonathan was from the South, the party’s candidate for last year’s presidential election was Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a Fulani from the northern state of Adamawa. Given this fact, it is incumbent that the PDP candidate for the 2023 contest must come from the South – East, the only zone of the three in the South that has not produced the country’s First Citizen.

With Obasanjo as Head of State for eight years (1999 – 2007) and Professor Yemi Osinbajo as Vice – President in the last five years, it will be immoral for any Yoruba man or woman to want to contest the presidential election in 2023. Of course, it is not only ethically wrong but also unthinkable that a northerner would want to do the same after President Buhari would have served for eight years, making a total of eleven years for northerners since the return to civil rule in 1999.

As Jesus Christ advised in Matthew 7 verse 12 during the Sermon on the Mount people should not so what they do not want others to do to them. I believe such an admonition will also be in the Qur’an. If northerners and the Yoruba have found themselves in the situation the Igbos are today, would they have been happy to find people from the South – East wanting to deny them the opportunity to produce the nation’s president in 2023? Consequently, in the interest of promoting national unity and finally putting the civil war behind us the Igbo should have the presidency conceded to them in the next election by politicians in the three zones in the North as well as those in the South – West and South – South.

Pre – paid meter problems

I should not because I now have a pre – paid meter shy away from drawing attention to the reforms needed to be carried out by the Federal Government and the National Assembly on the matter. If not that I am a columnist and was lucky to have been attended to by a kind – hearted officer of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) I will still not have been supplied pre – paid meter as happened on August 27.

The ideal thing would have been for the Discos which send electricity bills to people to be the ones to sell pre – paid meters to customers. But instead of this, it is other companies that carry out this duty. As a result, one can pay for a pre – paid meter without getting it for three months or more. Yet, the Discos will keep on sending electricity bills to such people. I paid eighty – nine thousand, two hundred naira (N89, 200) for a 3 – phase meter on June 25 but got a bill of twenty thousand naira plus the months of July and August. The first thing I want the Government and National Assembly to do is come up with a law that the companies supplying pre – paid meters must provide their addresses and the telephone numbers of their Public Relations Officers on the receipts the Banks that collect money on their behalf issue to customers. The absence of information on this is why the companies supplying meters can hold people to ransom for three, six months or more after paying for pre-paid meters. If their addresses and telephone numbers are made known and people can go there to trouble them, they will surely act faster because they know that such aggrieved persons can attack and destroy their offices.

To be continued next week