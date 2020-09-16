The nation’s major problem in the last ten years has been the parlous state of our economy and its concomitant of insecurity and corruption. Consequently, the Head of State we need in 2023 is the person with deep knowledge in business who can resuscitate the country’s economy on the road to prosperity in the shortest possible period. It was because Chief Obafemi Awolowo had a Bachelor of Commerce degree and was a businessman before he went to study law that he was able to perform well than any Premier before Independence (1951 – 60).

Of course, there is no doubt that the Igbo are the best in the country when it comes to doing business or managing an economy and in scientific inventions. They are their natural turf and they have more people in these matters than any other ethnic group in the country.

I admit that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as an international businessman with global connections is someone who as president can turn the nation’s economy and propel it towards good standing. He also has the advantage of having practical knowledge of how to run the country having served as Vice – President for eight years during the tenures of President Olusegun Obasanjo (May 29, 1999 – May 28, 2007).

I also admit that Senator Bola Tinubu, as a Chartered Accountant and world – class business tycoon, can run the country very well if he becomes president. We all saw the marvelous things he did when he was the Governor of Lagos State (May 29, 1999 – May 28, 2007).

But in the interest of promoting national unity he and Atiku should step aside for the Igbo in 2023. Lt. General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma did this in February 1976 when General Murtala Mohammed, the military Head of State was assassinated.

In July 1966 when General Thomas Aguiyi – Ironsi, the pioneer military First Citizen was killed, northern officers who staged coup insisted an officer from their region must succeed him. They refused to have Ijebu – born Brigadier Babafemi Ogundipe from the South – West and the next – in – command to assume office. Instead they chose Lt. Colonel Yakubu Gowon, the most senior northern officer as the Head of State.

To be continued next Wednesday

Free Diabetes medicine for 3 to test

I had diabetes for ten years and got cured in 2002 with herbal medicine prepared by an old man in Ado – Ekiti who was then in his 90s and died in 2005. When I was diagnosed in 1992 my blood sugar was about 280mg (milligrams, which is metric unit of mass, equal to 0.001 gram).

Using orthodox medicine, dieting, walking long distances briskly (quickly) and exercising thrice a week, my blood sugar level came down to about 150mg by 2002. But after drinking the herbal medicine prepared by the late nonagenarian in Ado – Ekiti it dropped to 88mg and since then it had ranged from 70 something mg to 98mg.

When I wrote of my cure in this column in 2012 and again in 2017 some readers asked if any of the old man’s children or aides knew about the preparation of the medicine and my answer was no. But when I discussed it with one of his aides whom Almighty God also speaks with one – to – one, he said he would seek divine help.

He did and the Lord told him the herbs and other materials to use but his effort in 2018 did not succeed because not being a herbalist, he did not know that one of the items sold to him was not what was required. The Heavenly Father revealed this and told him how to distinguish genuine from fake items.

The medicine he prepared last year worked for an 82 – year – old man in Ijebu – Ode, whose blood sugar which had been 120 something milligrams for two to three years came down to 92mg. But the medicine was not effective for a woman who was in her 30s whose father said her blood sugar instead of reducing went up.

My guess was that she did not take the medicine at all, or as a born – again Christian did so with water instead of the two – three bottles of big Guinness (stout) she was told to use. If the medicine had been prepared for three and two had been cured, I would have recommended the herbalist to readers.

Given this, I have gotten the man to prepare medicine for three patients to try free of charge and instead of alcoholic drink the new medicine will be used with brown pap (ogi in Yoruba), but not white or yellowish pap. The medicine will be taken twice a day with a table spoon (not tea spoon) of the powder poured into the pap in the morning and again in the evening after dinner.

Last year, the medicine was collected by a daughter living in Lagos for her dad in Ijebu – Ode and by a father in Lagos for his daughter in Badagry. It took two weeks before they sent the medicine to them, while the one in Badagry did not take hers until another two weeks, reportedly because of sickness. To ensure those collecting the medicine are those who would use it, each person would have to come with his or her latest blood sugar test report and an identity card.

If the medicine works for two of the three, I will write about the result and give people their phone numbers to contact them for verification. Thereafter I will make the herbalist’s number available to anyone who will request for it.

All 5 samplers say KB Honey is pure

The honey prepared by Mr. Kabiru Malum of Gombe was sent to five readers in different parts of the country who were told that their names would be published and as a result should give honest opinion if they do not want to put themselves to shame.

The five were Squadron – Leader Sule Lawal, a retired Air Force officer in Lagos; Pastor Godwin Nweke in Abuja; Mr. Jonathan in Lokoja; Mr. George Olu Best of Galadima Road, Kano and Mr. Emmanuel Okpara of Omoregie Street, Ogbesun Quarters, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City.

All of them sanctioned that the honey was pure and here was the text message Mr. Okpara sent to me on his findings: “The honey foams evenly, has a fine dark colour as well as natural aroma. It is thick and without salinity taste in the tongue. IT IS PURE HONEY.” The telephone numbers of any of the five will be made available to anyone who makes a request.

The KB honey is for sale only to distributors who are out to buy from 20 litres which cost sixty thousand naira (N60, 000). In other words, anyone who wants 40 litres will pay one hundred and twenty thousand (N120, 000) and so on and so forth. This is minus the cost of transportation from Gombe to the buyer’s destination.

After confirming from the first five testers the telephone number of Mr. Malum would be made available to those interested in being his customer