The African Action Congress (AAC) candidate in Saturday’s governorship election, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, has expressed confidence that he would win the November 6 poll.

He said the election would be a departure from the past as people of the state were tired of politicians who come during every election to make empty promises.

In a zoom meeting with Senior journalists on Tuesday, he promised to bring integrity and his over 40 years’ experience as an employer of labour to bear in running the affairs of the state if elected.

He regretted that in every gubernatorial election in the state, it is usually the same politicians that are elected and condemned the culture of allowing godfathers take over the helm of affairs in the state.

The businessman, industrialist and philanthropist said he would fight corruption and give merit a chance by appointing people with track records of integrity and competence into positions of authority.

He asked: “If I have made huge contributions in building home-grown economy as a private businessman, why can’t I do much better in ensuring good governance as a governor?”

Nwankwo who is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Wichtech Groups, assured that he would ensure security of lives and property of residents of the state by collaborating with relevant stakeholders, including the elders, community leaders, religious leaders and market leaders, adding that such stakeholders were good avenues of getting services across to the people.

“Security is a major challenge facing Anambra State and indeed the entire South East region but I can assure you that the problem is not insurmountable. If Anambra people elect me on November 6, I assure you I will be able to secure the state. First of all, I will engage in a lot of consultations of all major stakeholders in the state. It is obvious that most of the violence in Anambra that you see are being perpetrated by outsiders and some bad politicians.

“I will also speed up the conduct of local council election and I am sure that as a person with enough exposure and experience, I will fulfill all my promises”, he said.

He promised to aggressively tackle youth unemployment in the state, assuring that his administration would run the state like a successful business organisation where employees are committed to work and produce results under a transparent and accountable process.

Nwankwo observed that one of the factors militating against good governance in the country was the culture of putting square pegs in round holes and regretted that most people see government quarters as a place to consume both the principal and profit without expecting results.

