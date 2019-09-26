Having established that nwa has a viable root as a metaphor for beloved, we may further state as follows. Humans beings are dimorphic, that is men and women are largely distinguishable by sight and not only by close examination of their sexual organs. A key part of this eye-level distinction is that men are generally larger and more muscular beasts than their lady consorts.

Now, it is not clear whether our mating choices are fixed by this duality of sizes, but one thing is certain. It is that men prefer their women smaller and nymphal than themselves. It also so happens that the women reciprocate, preferring their men to be more muscular, to be bigger beasts.

The fact of these cross-gender preferences of mates has implications. And it shows. For instance, men in consonance have metaphorized that fact of smallness and ‘’fragility’’ in mates as a desired treasure, as in itself an asset.

There are records to attest to this trend and preference. For instance, in one of the great love songs of the world, Malaika, sung in Swahili, there is a plea by a rustic young lover. He cries out: ‘’Kidege hukuwaza kidege.’’ It translates; ‘’little bird I dream of you little bird.’’ See: https://youtu.be/bCh58peMl98. Kindly take note of the fact, that he moans of little, not big, bird. Men want their princesses in smaller sizes.

This same point is faintly but surely echoed in the “universal” English epithet for mates: Sweet sixteen. Importantly, it’s not sweet twenty-six or even sweet sixty, why not? The point here is that sweet sixteens are not lovable just because they are young. The point is that they are lovable because they are naïve, nymphs, vulnerable treasures, to be protected. In other words, they are kideges, nwas and nwatas.

Now, if you crossed over to the Islamic world the same tendency is repeated perhaps with vengeance. As of lore, women in nubile age or even earlier are to be clothed in hijab and like dresses. The idea is simple. It is to protect their female modesty and other fragile assets from the wolfish hankerings of the other gender, the men. The matter is so much that the men are to be denied even visual access to the voluptuous curves and like endowments or otherwise of these maidens. That is, Islamic maidens are taken as so fragile, so vulnerable that even men’s wandering eyes must be blocked before they bring ruins to civilization via the vulnerability and fragility of the [Islamic] women.

Again, there is one big name guy, Professor Martin Heidegger. Heidegger is one of the greatest philosophers of the modern age. He was German, an anti-Semite and a Nazi sympathizer. But he had a German-Jewish lover Hannah Arendt, a former student of his. Heidegger, squarely built, lived out his creative years in a purpose built forest hut. And for him, Arendt, who turned up a great thinker in her own right, was ‘’my wood nymph.’’ https://www.newstatesman.com/world/europe/2019/09/heidegger-homesick-philosopher

In other words, poet or thug, poor or rich, Christian or Islamic, rustic lover boy or philosopher, African or European, etc., men are universally sold to the purchase of women as nymphs, as fragile, and a to be protected class of assets or partners.

To repeat, the mating implication of dimorphism as liberally exhibited by history subsumes an idea. The idea is that the male gender prefers his female companions small, little and or nymphal, that is fragile. In other words men prefer their female partners to be in need of male protection – that is men want their lady charming not fully formed, almost pupal.

Thus, in evolutionary terms what men as chasers hawk to the women, and what the women ask of men, each as game for the other, are not just male penises. What is in issue is the [masculine] cover and protection the men can extend to the female game and gender. The point, evolutionarily, is that penises come with birth and are so over-supplied they could be purchased for “buy one get two free” a kobo in Onitsha main market. However, existential cover is a socio-biological achievement and thus competitively rare.

So the women, in a Darwinist move to continue their genetic survival and propagation – to give birth and nourish their offspring – are into men for the provision of this rare cover. Sex, however Dionysian, is a tool of it not its own game or aim. Perhaps, it is not implausible that the female fabrication or evolution of sex as ambrosia for the men is a Darwinian, that is the female gender’s evolutionary and survivalist purchase for dedicated male covers. Out in prehistory, which lasted hundreds of thousands of years, being female was a precarious gamble, we may all recall. And our women know and have imbibed these things – reflexively? So women, evolutionarily, do not measure out or rank men by the length and trunk of their penises, but by the living cover and protection the men can provide. This is genetic, ok Darwinian, at the least. In other words, a Davido is in the zone, playing an alpha male by wiring the cover of 30 billion into her account or delivers solid “assurances” to Chioma his intended. These things are Darwinian, even if also Dionysian and sybaritic. The alpha males we may remind ourselves are the ones whose genes and progeny are most likely to be propagated. They own the future, the Davidos. Ahiazuwa.

Perhaps, some clarification is indicated here. It is not that plus-size women are not very lovable. Of course, a whale size protoplasm or “sheppopotamus” frame in women will do no man any harm in a very cold night. But that is only if these sheppopotamuses come in as little ones, as kideges, as nwatas, not letting their man-mountain torsos come between or intimidate their gallant knights. Sex, Queen Mother A’Endu says, in her recovered fragments, is mountaineering in the spirit but not in the flesh. Sheppopotamuses ronu. Whatever the matter is, the most lovable ones are engineered to be portable, to be moveable, to be vulnerable, fragile and nymphal.

At this point we can say that all the pieces begin to fall together. Nwa thus means a child but also symbolizes a rare treasure. Nwa also means a pupal fragile being a nymph needing nurture and growth and protection. So, as a symbol, as a metaphor, nwa/nwata is a double barreled or intersectional root word for being, of being beloved. Literarily if not literally, nwa as metaphor for fragility and belovedness is thus what the physician Hippocrates would have recommended if he were a Shakespeare. Sorry, if he were ours, an Achebe or an Adichie.

