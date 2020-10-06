Romanus Ugwu

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has said that the party will deploy every machinery to ensure an outright victory in the forthcoming Bayelsa Central, West Senatorial Districts, describing them as a must win.

Speaking while inaugurating Reconciliation and Election Committee for the two Bayelsa Senatorial District by-elections, the Yobe state governor hinged the desperation for victory on the need to have more supporting hands in the National Assembly for improved collaboration and synergy with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to successfully execute its policies and programmes to improve the lives of Nigerians.

He also announced boldly that since the composition of the Caretaker committee in the past three months, it has reconciled life threatening challenges for the party in 11 states across the country, stressing that it has become imperative as the leading political party to build a virile, strong, vibrant and more united party to serve beyond, two, three, four or even five terms of office and ensure continuity and consolidation of the gains the party has achieved

Addressing the committee members chaired by the governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya, he said: “You will all recall the ugly and unfortunate incidences that bedevilled our party which threatened its existence and resulted in the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the emergence of the Caretaker Committee which I am opportune to chair.

“I am glad to state that, the committee upon assumption of office engaged in genuine reconciliation to rebuild people’s confidence, trust and hope in the party. Let me say with all sense of appreciation and fulfilment that the committee had in the last three months reconciled life threatening challenges for the party in 11 states across the country.

“Today, we proudly parade political heavy weights like the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former PDP National chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, several members of the National Assembly, Jimoh Ibrahim, former Head of service of the federation, Danladi Kifasi, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, Salisu Takai and several others while, many others have also indicated interests to join the party.

“This was possible with the support the committee is enjoying from the stakeholders as we continue to move the party away from unnecessary wrangling, squabbles and disputes,” he said.

Rolling out terms of reference to the committee, Governor Buni said: “Your assignment falls within the mandate of providing genuine reconciliation to give every party member in Bayelsa state, a true sense of belonging. You should therefore be just, fair, transparent and objective in executing your assignment. We should always place party interests over and above personal interests and carry everyone on board for us to succeed.

“Similarly, your committee is mandated to mobilize, strategize and deliver Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial districts to the party. Our success in this election is very crucial and strategic because of the need to have more supporting hands in the National Assembly for improved collaboration and synergy with the President Buhari administration to successfully execute its policies and programmes to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“It has become imperative for us as the leading political party in Nigeria to build a virile, strong, vibrant and more united APC that would serve beyond, two, three, four or even five terms of office to ensure continuity and consolidation of the gains the party has achieved.

“This remains the surest way to fully actualize our manifesto and improve the lives of Nigerians. We must not allow the good foundation laid by the President Buhari government to be wasted and for Nigeria to be taken back to the dark ages.

“I am proud to say that these rich creams of distinguished personalities serving on this committee were carefully and deliberately selected for these assignments because, the party has a lot of confidence in your individual and collective capacities to execute the assignments successfully.

“The party is confident that you will reconcile all aggrieved persons or groups, and deliver the two seats to APC and improve its fortune in the South-South and Nigeria.

“As grassroots politicians and team players, I am confident you will work as a team and lend your various experiences to promote team work for every member to make his or her contribution to the success of the exercise.

“May I also enjoin the committee to call our members in Bayelsa state to always play politics in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act. We should shun violence and make a difference from others,” he appealed.

Members of the committee, include Governor Inuwa Yahaya as chairman, Senators Ovie Omo-Agege as vice chairman, Abdullahi Sahabi, Ali Ndume, Uba Sani, Chris Adegije, Amb Fatima Goni, Yusuf O. Ocholi, Enyi o. Enyi, Pearl Ekebong Inwang, while Bar. Ekemini Cletus Udoh serves as the Secretary.