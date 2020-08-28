Member representing Etsako Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Johnson Oghuma, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC), decided to choose Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Mallam Gani Audu as its candidates to reset its compass to the path of sustainable development because both personalities are trusted and capable hands.

Oghuma, who stated this during an interview at Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area, said the APC regretted supporting Obaseki in 2016 as he turned out to be an ingrate and a betrayer; the very reason the party resolved to replace him and correct the mistake it made before.

Taking a swipe at Obaseki for deviating from the development plans of his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, he boasted that Pastor Ize-Iyamu and his running mate would win the September governorship election.

On the shooting at Jattu, where the APC was scheduled to hold a ward rally, Oghuma said Edo people already knew those whose trademark is violence, and who depend on guns to win elections.