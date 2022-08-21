From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Honourable Commissioner representing Kaduna State at the National Population Commission, (NPC) Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Durunguwa, has said that the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) stands a better chance to win the 2023 general elections, both at the State and presidential level.

Dr. Durunguwa stated this during a meeting held with his support groups in Kaduna, saying the odds will favour the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kaduna State governorship Flag-bearer, Senator Uba Sani because of their political antecedents.

It would be recalled that Dr. Durunguwa was among the governorship aspirants for Kaduna state, before his withdrawal upon the endorsement of Senator Sani by the incumbent Governor of the State, Nasir El-rufai.

Durunguwa said, the administration of Tinubu and Uba Sani will roll out new ideology upon which Nigerians will be governed, adding that the duo are experienced politicians who have contributed immensely to the growth of democracy both in their respective States and at the national level.

While reiterating that the good people of kaduna state believed in the party, he stressed that the new government of APC will right the wrongs of the past, and urged supporters to go back to their people and ensure they deliver their polling units.

He said, “There are leaders for yesterday, there are leaders for today and there are leaders for tomorrow. The next Government is for leaders of tomorrow and I believe by God’s grace, we have leaders who are experienced and they are coming to salvage Nigeria. They have their own policies and they have their own ideologies.

“Experience they say is the best teacher. Ahmed Bola Tinubu has changed Lagos State from whatever you can think of. Lagos today can generate revenue on its own and stand without the support of the Federal Government and I am telling you that Uba Sani has been a grassroot politician too. He is on the ground and with us giving him support and advice, he will change Kaduna state from where it is to another level beyond every doubt. Malam Nasir El-rufai has done well but Uba Sani will do more.” He said.

Also speaking with Reporters shortly after the event, the Director General, DG Duruguwa Support Group, Dr. Humble Katuka, said the event is aimed to educate, inform and enlighten their supporters ahead of the task before them.

He noted that the group is ready to deliver massive votes for APC in the forthcoming general elections, adding that members will embark on operation deliver your polling units.

In the same vein, the State Chairman, Uba Sani Response Team, Mr. Jalal Mohammed, commended Dr. Durunguwa for his commitment towards the course of governance in Kaduna State and the country at large.

He revealed that the NPC Boss was the first aspirant who stepped down for Senator Uba Sani before the primary election and pledged to work alongside other support groups to ensure APC emerges victoriously, in 2023.