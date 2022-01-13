From Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has advocated the zoning of the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the South East for the sake of equity and fairness.

The governor, who spoke on Arise TV, yesterday, barely 24 hours after he formally declared his intention to vie for the plum office said given the sentiment being expressed by all sectors of the society, the ruling party should zone its presidential ticket to Igboland to enable the nation move forward.

Umahi, who joined the APC in 2020 because of alleged injustice done to the region by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on presidential zoning, said he would not feel any sense of injustice if the party does not lean toward his ambition or that of the South East region.

“I’m still a new person in the APC, and whatever thing I get in terms of my desire, I will consider favour from God and leaders of the party. I will not feel any sense of injustice. But looking at it generally, about the sentiment being expressed by all the sectors of the society and to move the nation forward and for absolute unity and peace, it’s important that equity, fairness and justice should come to be and to enable the nation move forward.

“And nobody is saying, ‘if you don’t zone it to the South East, the nation will not move forward’, but I think that if a nation is built on equity and fairness then there is going to be progress and prosperity. So you can understand that I’m new in the house and whatever happens in terms of my desire and that of the south-east is a favour.”

This is as the state chapter of the APC described his declaration as a bold step and vowed to support he actualise his ambition.

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-emegha, at a press conference in Abakaliki, stated that Governor Umah’s performance within his six years in office would earn him victory.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He applauded him on his intention to contest the election, and expressed confidence that his presidency would bring massive infrastructural development and economic prosperity to the Nigerian-nation and her citizenry considering his monumental achievements as a governor.

“Those who knew Ebonyi state before the coming of Engr David Umahi can be the judge. Under Umahi, Ebonyi has been transformed and now competes with developed countries. Aside the road network criss crossing the nooks and crannies of the state, there have been constant streetlight since he took over the mantle of leadership.”

Similarly, the Young Progressive Forum (YPF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South East zone also commended Governor Umahi.

National Coordinator of the group, Paschal Candle, in a statement issued in Awka, Anambra State, described Umahi’s declaration to contest the presidential election as a bold step taken in the right direction.

The group said justice, fairness and equity favours the South East geopolitical and that therefore, the Ebonyi governor’s interest to contest Nigeria’s number one position could not have come at a better time than now.

The group called on other Nigerians of Igbo extraction who have what it would take to contest the poll to step forward and take the bull by the horn.