Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Government has blamed the war of words which characterised the last general election for the delay in arrival of the 2,000 special breed of Mexico cattle to form the nucleus of the ranching business in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh, disclosed this, yesterday, when he spoke with journalists.

Udoh said the cattle project was not a direct state government projects but a private sector investment, hence the fear by investors that their business might be jeopardised.

He, however, said the cattle, which would be ranched in Uruan Local Government Area, has not been cancelled as a new set was being bred to be shipped in the nearest future.

The commissioner debunked claim that Governor Udom Emmanuel was slow in delivering on some programmes, especially in executing merger projects.

“Merger projects are like pregnancy which has a natural period. It is like planting a tree or animal giving birth; it has a natural gestation period.

“So, if you are starting any business, every business has stages of operation; and if you want to start a successful business you must follow its stages and do due diligence. If you don’t do due diligence, you are killing yourself; few years down the line, the business will crash,” he said.