Mr Ani Esin, the Security Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, said assassins that came to his house on March 12 were sent because of alleged election money.

He stated this yesterday at a thanksgiving service in celebration of to his survival in the hands of the assassins.

“For today, I just had a thanksgiving service to celebrate God for sparing me and family from an assassination attempt by unknown men. It was a terrible day and that is why I am here to return all glory to God Almighty.

“The only statement I could get was that the assassins were sent to attack me because I took election money. But in truth, I never did in any way.

“There was no election money given to me, the money that was available was for the general election for Bakassi Local Government Area where I come from and the money was disbursed accordingly.

“While I was in the hospital, I was told that the assassins took my car away and on their way, they had an accident while the security agencies were trailing them,’’ he said.