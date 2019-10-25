Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Academic Staff Unon of University (ASUU), yesterday, disclosed why the union kicked against the intention of Federal Government to enroll university teachers into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information Systems (IPPIS).

According to ASUU, routing university lecturers and other staff through IPPIS, did not only violate the autonomy of university, but also breached the ASSU-FGN agreement of 1992, 2001 and 2009 respectively.

Coordinator of ASUU Lagos Zone, Prof. Olusiji Sowande, gave this disclosure during a press conference held at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

Sowande noted that it was important for the FG to consider the peculiarities of the university and their enabling laws before such decisions were made, insisting IPPIS was designed for civil servants and people working in other federal government agencies and parastatals.

He further pointed out that the universities operated differently from the civil service and could not be seen as appendages of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

Sowande said, “It is on this premise that, in addition to the Act establishing each University, there is the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act 2003.