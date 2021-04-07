ATCO Homes, a fast growing provider of real estate and property development services, has launched a scheme by which Nigerians can become landowners in the top Lagos city of Ibeju-Lekki for as low as N800,000, starting with an initial deposit of N25,000.

Managing director of ATCO Homes, Mr. Triumph-Abatan Oluwayomi, said, when individuals have a mindset that they are committed to a cause, providence helps them and that is the thing that has been imbibed in the business.

“At ATCO Homes, we are driven by a passion to empower Nigerians to live a fuller and wealthier life. This is why we are making opportunities available to all Nigerians to own properties in Ibeju-Lekki, a choice area of Lagos,” he said.

ATCO leads the charge to make affordable homes and investment opportunities available to Nigerians.

Oluwayomi further stated that, in a bid to bridge the widening national housing deficit, ATCO Homes is committed to making affordable housing and scalable real estate investment opportunities available to Nigeria’s low-end income earners and the elite.

The real estate firm, which is driven by a passion to serve Nigerians, is exploring all avenues to enrich the lives of the growing national population through outright home ownership or investment in lands that have higher return percentage on both a short and long-term bases.

Presently, ATCO Homes’ portfolios comprise 12 residential estates and lands. The real estate portfolios include the Nations View Estate, Cloud View Estate in Ode-Omi, Bliss Vale Estate in Lamijo, the Blue Ocean Estate, the Dove Estate, Brampton Lake, Milton Estate, Oakville Garden and Angle Blue Estate, all located in Ibeju-Lekki.

Oluwayomi noted that Nigeria’s housing deficit was an estimated 17 million, according to statistics. The report emphasised that 700,000 new houses are needed yearly to tackle the worsening housing deficit. This is why ATCO Homes has stepped forward with bold new home and land ownership plans that are structured around an installment and zero-interest regime to support the federal and state government housing schemes, which seek to make lands and homes more affordable and accessible to Nigerian citizens.