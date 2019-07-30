Job Osazuwa

A Nigerian businessman and author, who resides in South Africa, Mr Ekos Akpokabayen, has revealed why xenophobia and other forms of violence against Nigerians living in the country have continued with little or no respite.

At a briefing, recently in Ogba area of Lagos, he lamented that many Nigerians across the world, including in South Africa, who are in search of greener pastures were subjected to diverse inhuman treatments. And many of them have lost their lives in the process.

He said the attacks were being perpetrated against Nigerians mainly by the illiterate South Africans, who live in the low-income and densely populated areas of the country. He stated that those behind the crime were facing massive unemployment and other harsh economic realities in the country, but he quickly added that it was not acceptable to transfer the aggression on foreigners, particularly Nigerians.

He said that the South African government was not also comfortable with the ugly development, adding that it was tarnishing the image of the country. He also identified cultural differences as one of the factors fueling crises between the two countries.

He, therefore, charged the authorities to be more alive to their responsibilities of protecting the lives of everyone living in the country, as well as their property. According to him, most Nigerians living in South Africa face a lot of problems due to sterotype and lack of adequate government support.

However, the businessman, who has spent over 18 years in Johannesburg, said he has never suffered any form of attack in the country.

“I have never been attacked. I do my legitimate businesses and I go about my daily activities without oppression from anyone. But that does not mean that some persons are not being attacked.

“I am knowledgeable about the situation there. South Africa has a turbulent past and a wide gap of inequality in the world. And at the same time, Nigeria has a lot of cultural, social norms that are quite different from that of South Africa. And when all these clash, they bring about tension and hatred between the different nationals, thus, most times leading to violence.

“This violence is mostly in low-income geographical areas in the country, which show less tolerance to the Ubuntu belief that South Africa, which means ‘I am; because you are’.

On the way forward, “more need to be done by all sections of people within government, citizens and business people to help bring social cohesion in South Africa and elsewhere within Africa.

“Recently, my company sponsore a video clip, showing Nigerians how to behave when stopped by South African Police. The video went viral and it has been well received by both Nigerians and South Africans.

“For me, I will continue to add value to what I can do than to keep complaining and doing nothing,” he pledged.

Expressing his deep love for Nigeria and his desire for the standard of living to improve in the country, he recommended sacrificial love, patriotism, attitudinal change and self-discipline. He stressed the need for government and private institutions to focus on building a viable economic and social structures against amassing wealth for personal gains.

On the need to speak out, Akpokabayen said: “No one has the right to suppress our voices and our ideas to see a prosperous Africa and even Nigeria for that matter, as this land belongs to all of us. My love for this country is not lesser than those who reside here. In fact, I can argue that I love Nigeria more and I will do anything within my power to see it great again.

“We intend to bring more investments and investors to Nigeria as we are determined to succeed. I was appointed the Chief Investment Officer of Ovid Capita UK in November 2018 and since then, I have been working tirelessly to bring investments to this country. I’m doing these because I believe that the government cannot do it alone.”

He also use the medium to unveiled his book, titled “The African Progress Initiative: the Best Thing”.

The book, as gathered, focuses on the need for a collective responsibility in the pursuit of African progress though the continent’s past, present and other thought-provoking insights tailored towards bringing a new renaissance.

The well-researched book also dwells on Pan-African darker era of militarism, coups, dictatorship; as well as ideologies and philosophies of the continent’s great leaders, who set the template for freedom, independence and progress that Africa enjoys today.