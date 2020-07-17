Rita Okoye

Following the publication of his first book in 2015, entertainment journalist, author and visibility strategist, Kehinde Ajose is geared to embark on another project.

Speaking on the title of his new book, Author Visibility Secrets, he noted that it is a lifeline for authors who desire new ways of promoting their books. “My new book, Author Visibility Secrets will help authors to learn simple ways to promote their books and give them the visibility they deserve. When I wrote my first book, Donjazzyfied, it gave me media exposure as I appeared on different media platforms to talk about it. Don’t ever think you don’t deserve media exposure. Tell yourself that you are someone media need. You need to believe the world needs to hear your message. Don’t discount yourself. It took me about a year to write this book because I had to be sure I was offering content filled with enormous value. Your book is gold, don’t hide it under the rock,” he explained.

Speaking more on why authors need to promote their books intensely, Ajose said: “Your book is a invention which when promoted and marketed well, would create more income for you. You need to see yourself as an entrepreneur in the business of writing. Your success as an author isn’t just tied to how good your writing is, but also your ability to promote shamelessly. Nigerian authors need to master the art of promoting their books well in order to increase their income.”