Give it to Lagos auto mogul and businessman Tayo Ayeni, as a businessman with a calculative mind and shrewdness, he has ceaselessly been abreast of trends. For many years, the socialite with the moniker —Omo Baba 10 10— has been able to weather all sorts of economic realities and still stands tall as a frontline auto dealer in the country. Too many people in the modern world see luxury as a vanity, but to Ayeni, that’s the essence of charmed life. Aside from his tested and trusted business sense, the billionaire is also known to be one who goes all out whenever he has a reason to celebrate or take care of himself. For the Skymit Motors boss, he works hard and thus lives a life of glamour and allure: evidence is his love for luxe and choice properties. As a high-flying auto magnate, the businessman also has interest in the luxury real estate market. Ayeni deals only in architectural masterpiece as evidenced by his personal cribs —his old mansion in Ikeja GRA and his new manor in the Billionaires’ paradise of Banana Island, Lagos. While Ayeni’s new Ikoyi mansion is a dream of bliss, his old mansion in the highbrow residential neighborhood of Ikeja GRA was also a trophy home. The old place was famous for its reckoning as the masque of high festivity and a pleasant venue for rare merriment. Thus, despite moving to Banana Island, Ayeni, it was gathered, had wanted to keep the Ikeja mansion for its worth but was prevailed upon to sell it.

Spotlight gathered that the unapologetically lavish property, which boasts a sublime location on the exclusive corridor of Oduduwa Crescent in the Government Reserved Area of Ikeja, was eventually sold to a certain former minister and chief executive of a South Western State, who coincidentally has been one of the regular guests at Ayeni’s lavish annual all-white parties, who coveted the property for its allure and glam. Ayeni, it was learnt, sold the mansion, including the various interior accouterments and furniture inside, to his powerful friend at a giveaway sum of over N500 million —including agents’ commission.

Sources told Spotlight that this powerful new owner of the high-end mansion, who has spent some tidy amount of money to transform the place into a high-tech fortress packed with custom amenities, including a wellness center and a multi-million naira security system befitting his status as a chief executive of a State, has since moved in.