Merit Ibe

The Creativity, Hospitality and Tourism Trade (CHT) Group of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has said that airlines and relevant stakeholders that suffer severely from the COVID -19 losses should benefit from the N27billion stimulus package earedmarked for the sector.

Its Chairman, Aare Segun Phillips and the Director General of NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, who stated this during review of the steps taken to reopen the aviation sector, explained that the moves would enable domestic air operations commence promptly in line with the trend in other parts of the world where airline operations have commenced.

They stressed that the aviation sector, which played key role of distribution of essential medical and other equipment as part of the fight against COVID -19 during the lockdown, also has an equally important role to play for the gradual reopening of the economy.

Noting the determination of government to float a new National carrier, the association supported the move, government’s intervention in this specific area and underscored the need for private sector to play a crucial role in structure of ownership and management of the carrier.

“NACCIMA is ready to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON), and other stakeholders, to ensure the aviation sector comes back stronger as concerted efforts are now being made urgently to get the airlines flying again and effectively revamp the sector.”