Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER), has frowned at the prolonged silence of the United Nations and other international organisations on the unending destructive activities of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram in Nigeria and beyond, with the strong belief that the silence has continued to fuel terrorism in Africa.

The group said it is yet to see the UN openly condemn the activities of the terrorists, neither has the global body called for action against them. It believes that such silence has given the terrorists and their state backers the boldness to commit more atrocities.

The centre, thus suggested a global condemnation of the inhuman act, followed by strict measures by the UN to weaken their network, thereby ending terrorism in Africa.

The centre’s coordinator, Princess Ajibola, who address a press conference in Abuja, at the weekend, said the group was deeply concerned that ignoring the atrocities committed by such groups had further endanger local populations. “So long as the terrorists see UN as incapable of playing its roles, the situation will only get worse,” she said.

She said that because government forces are often wrongly accused of human rights abuses, including murder committed by the groups, they are able to continue killing knowing that no one holds them accountable or brings them to justice for the crimes against humanity.

The group alleged that some unnamed nations with impressive democratic credentials scale up their tactical, policy and material support for criminal groups such that they continue attacks against non-combatant population, while they make attempts to stage spectacular stand offs against established militaries.

It advised such countries to retrace their steps and take side with common sense and logic, and also withdraw support for terrorists.

The group, thus demanded that UN immediately stops its “culture of destructive indifference” and also step out to boldly demand an end to state support for terrorists. “It must also back it up with strong sanctions for any country that breaks rank to support Boko Haram, ISWAP or any other terrorist organisation.”

Additionally, they ask UN to create a strong coalition or alliance with willing nations that are committed to doing what the right-thinking citizens of the earth expected. “Such coalition must condemn and a take a stand against any nation that refuses to sell military hardware to nations that are being tormented by terrorists and their sponsors.”