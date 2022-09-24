Samuel Haruna JP is the leader of Ethnic Minorities Association in Bauchi State. In this interview, he explained why minorities in the state endorsed Governor Bala Mohammed, former Vice president Atiku Abubakar and some others in the forthcoming general election.

Who are the ethnic minorities in Bauchi State?

The ethnic minorities are formed under a coalition called the Bauchi State Minorities Association. We are not a political association. We are a socio cultural group that comprises all the minority ethnic groups in all the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State. This ethnic minority groups association was formed for the purpose of coming together irrespective of our ethnic and religious differences to form a common front for good governance. We are to focus on achievement. We are to keep our religious differences aside, come together and speak with one voice towards achieving our aims

What is your size or strength? And what are the ethnic groups that form this association?

We cut across the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State. Some examples we have are the Boyawa, Gus, Sanga, Ngas, Tapshi,Jar, Duguza, Badawa, Kerekere and so many of them. We are more than three million.

2023 general election is around the corner. Have you assessed the governorship candidates, and if you have which ones are you rooting for?

Yes. Not long ago our people decided to come together in a hall to adopt and endorse Governor Bala Mohammed, the Kauran Bauchi as our candidate. What informed our decision to adopt him was because he possesses all the qualities that a modern leader needs to pilot the affairs of his country or state. And if you look at it carefully, this is somebody that has restored the lost glory of our dear state. Purposely what informed our decision is because if you look at it from the global perspective, our governor has the qualities that a modern leader needs from the research of Thomas Kalil. A modern leader needs some certain qualities and these are the qualities we saw in Governor Bala Mohammed. These qualities are fairness and justice, empathy, honesty and integrity, and humility. When I talk of fairness and justice, even the insecurity we are experiencing in the country is as a result of injustice, but Governor Bala Mohammed when he came on board gave a level playing ground to all the ethnic groups in Bauchi state, whether you are an indigene or non-indigene. Research has shown that today Bauchi is one of the most just and egalitarian states in Nigeria because now you can come to Bauchi and operate legally. We don’t discriminate on basis of religion or ethnicity. This was not obtainable in the past. In fact no administration in the history of the state has appointed our kinsmen in his cabinet as Governor Bala Mohammed. I remember in the past, our voices were not heard. We were relegated to the background, but Governor Bala Mohammed has decided to embrace us. So we have no reason not to support his re-election bid. We were not induced and we are not politically motivated. We are supporting him based on his performance.

And how did you assess his performance?

He has performed far beyond expectations. I have mentioned fairness and justice. For a state to develop there must be fairness and equity. His massive infrastructural development projects are equitably distributed across communities in the state. He has appointed some of our sons and daughters into his cabinet. In fact we are satisfied with his performance in the areas of human resources development and infrastructure. Research has shown that Bauchi is one of the fastest developing cities in the whole of North Eastern Nigeria. All these achievements are possible with his sense of justice and fairness. In the area of infrastructure, for instance, I can say it without mincing words that the governor, if you put him on a scale with others, will be one of the best in the country

In just three and a half years he has done what others could not do in eight years. In fact no government in the past has constructed roads the way Governor Bala Mohammed is doing. No governor in the past has rehabilitated schools and health facilities the way the governor is doing today. In fact this is a governor that bases his facts on merit. You do no have to know somebody before you will be assigned projects to your area or constituency. A typical example is my ward. We have one of the longest, biggest and most expensive bridges in the entire state. We never lobbied for it. His Excellency decided to site that project in our locality. It is not because we have key persons in government. We are minorities. So we have no reason not to adopt him as our candidate.

What is your message to your people who may think otherwise.

Actually, my call to any of such among the minority is for them to know that gone are the days when we will negate competency for party politics because stomach infrastructure will take us nowhere. I think it’s better for us as minorities to team up with Governor Bala Mohammed to restore permanently the lost glory of Bauchi State. To take the state to where it ought to be. With him l believe our future and that of our children is secured. We don’t need to fear.

Have you adopted any presidential candidate?

We decided to adopt the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar because PDP is a party that we think has the capacity to handle the diversity of our dear people.