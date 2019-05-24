Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has explained why thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), displaced by Fulani incursions, last year, are still in camps.

SEMA said they remain in camps because their villages are still not safe for them to return to.

SEMA Executive Secretary, Emmanuel Shior, disclosed this, yesterday, when food and non-food items were distributed tn o designated IDP camps across the state.

He noted that most of the villages affected by the Fulani invasion are still not safe for the villagers to return, and that some IDPs who made efforts to return home, in the past, could not stay because they were either chased away by the herdsmen or killed.

“Government has continued to appeal to the president to address the issue of insecurity in rural areas. Some places are still not safe. Sometimes, when the IDPs try to return home, they are chased away by the herdsmen or even killed.” He said the resettlement homes, promised by the Federal Government, to assist those who were affected by the invasion, were yet to be built.