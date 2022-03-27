From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Leadership tussle, in-fighting, cut of access to logistic supplies and sustained bombardment of the insurgents’ locations by military troops, led to massive surrendering of Boko Haram and ISWAP members in the Northeast since last year.

Theatre Commander, Military Joint Task Force Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Christopher Musa disclosed this at a media parley in Maiduguri at the weekend.

“There have been in-fighting among the Boko Haram commanders shortly after (Abubakar) Shekau’s death. ISWAP is also exploring this situation to convert Boko Haram members to its side and sometimes killing the Boko Haram guys,” he explained.

He said dozens of Boko Haram members had been killed by ISWAP commanders even as the group also battled with leadership tussle.

He explained that troops had sustained air bombardment and clearance operations on the terrorists in recent time which forced many of them, their wives and children to flee the bush to surrender to the military, putting the statistics of surrendered insurgents at over 50,000.

Gen Musa said coordination among all members of the armed forces led to the successes of ongoing operations including Operation Desert Sanity, around the Lake Chad fringes at the country’s border areas with Chad, Niger and Cameroon. He said troops had “consistently worked on the blockage” of logistics supplies of Boko Haram/ISWAP to deny them of smooth movements, a development which further pushes many terrorists to surrender.

“They are kept in facilities in Maiduguri and other places. We ensure nobody goes in or comes out of these facilities aside the security personnel attached to the places,” he disclosed.

A presentation by the theatre indicated that 9,163 patrols had been conducted by troops in the area between January and March with some terrorists killed and arm cache seized.