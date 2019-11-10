Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, has said the unending agitation for the return of the Republic of Biafra was as a result of frustration and marginalisation of the South East.

Prof. Nebo expressed the fear that the restiveness and agitations would continue in spite of the proscription of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as long as the region were not given fair share in the Nigerian project.

Delivering a keynote address at the inauguration of FCT chapter of South-East for President 2023 (SEFORP 2032), the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), however, said Nigeria is better and stronger staying together with all its ethnic groups as one country. He, however, said there was the need for restructuring of the political structure to give justice to all Nigerians irrespective of religion, ethnic or political group.

Nebo demanded that political parties zone their presidential tickets to the South East as was the case in 1999, which led to the emergence of General Olusegun Obasanjo as President.

“Only South East had a taste of the president for less than a year during the reign of General Aguiyi Ironsi. Other regions have had the taste of executive powers for 11 years, eight years and several other years.

“Undoubtedly, people of South East have contributed greatly to the political and socio-economic development of Nigeria, in spite of the unfriendly treatment, unfavourable political and economic policies they have received.

“They have shown resilience, resourcefulness, intelligence, diligence and commitment to the Nigerian project. Political players must consider the region in power sharing in the spirit of justice and fairness.”

Nebo urged the South East to be active in political happenings as the task ahead would not be easy saying power is not given but acquired.

He advocated the constitution of a think-tank team of intelligent people who would negotiate in favour of the South East.