A new movie, The Prophetess, which premiered courtesy of Bigi at Film House Cinema, Ibadan and Imax Cinema, Lekki, Lagos simultaneously on March 26, is set to hit cinemas nationwide.

Produced by Victoria Akujobi, Mimi Bartels and Matilda Ogunleye, the film is packed with plenty of football and comedy, and designed to entertain the family.

The Prophetess is the story of Ajoke (Toyin Abraham), a local prophetess who made a spurious prophecy about a football match that sets off a chain of events beyond her control. Knowing that her life is in danger, she flees to her sister in whom she seeks assistance, as events begin to unfold and the narrative continues with awe-inspiring scenes that leave viewers in stitches!

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the movie stars Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Stan Nze, Seyi Awolowo, Lateef Adedimeji, Waliu Fagbemi, Remi Surutu, Chris Iheuwa, Blessing Obasi and Emeka Nwagbaraocha.

Commending Rite Foods, owners of Bigi brand for sponsoring the premiere, Victoria Akujobi said the company has contributed immensely to the development of talent in the entertainment industry. The Managing Director, Rite Foods, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa stated that his company is particularly interested in the “Nigerianness of positive invention, idea generation and talents that promote our common values.”