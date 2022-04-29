From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Ubandoma Joshua Laven, has blamed the recent bloodbath in some parts of Plateau State on lack of judicious use of local intelligence by the Governor Simon Lalong administration.

He explained that there is always local intelligence from the security, vigilante, community policing or the community leaders prior to most of the deadly attacks that perished dozens of innocent lives.

Laven stated this in an interview on his arrival at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang, Jos, where he distanced himself from the misinterpretation of a video in circulation on social media, in which he was accused of saying they will stop some ethnic group from coming to camping in Tarok land in 2023.

He said he has always been peaceful in his approach to issues even when governor Lalong denied him access to the local government Secretariat after winning at the poll, and when the court restored him to office.

Laven said, by law, he remained the authentic chairman of Langtang North, who was elected by the people, and that he would continue to stand for the prosperity of the people.

Responding to the video in circulation, which he was accused of saying that they should kill anybody who comes to Tarok land, he said it was because of his love for peace that he recovered small arms and light weapons in Langtang and handed over to security agencies to enthroned peace.

He said, “If I can recover a bunch of light weapons and the governor and the military came there to receive them, it shows my love for peace. Now, they are heightening tension in my community because that video was translated by a mischief-maker who is bent on tarnishing my image, but they can’t have it.”

