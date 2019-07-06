Tunde Thomas

The immediate past Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos state, Chief Henry Ajomale has berated the former Deputy National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George over his support for the claims made in a recent interview by Mr. Kola Abiola, son of the acclaimed winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, that the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu lobbied to be appointed a Commissioner in Lagos when Gen. Sani Abacha sacked the Interim National Government, ING, headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Ajomale in an interview with the SATURDAY SUN implored Nigerians to ignore Chief Bode George who he described as an anti-Tinubu element.

“Have you also seen any of those activists that were also part of the struggle making that kind of allegation against Tinubu or supporting Kola’s claims? It is only Bode George a known political foe of Tinubu that has come out to support Kola’s claims. And in the case of Bode George nobody should take him serious. Bode George has never seen anything good in Tinubu. Bode George should be ignored because you will never see him saying anything positive about Tinubu’’, Ajomale declared.

While saying that Tinubu has no problem with anybody, Ajomale added that George has never been happy with Tinubu because “starting from the Alliance for Democracy, AD, days in1999 up till now that AD has metamorphosed into APC, Tinubu has always been flooring Bode George, and his political party, PDP in Lagos state. For over 20 years now, Tinubu has been defeating Bode George, and for this Bode George has not been happy. But I want to say this categorically, Tinubu will continue to remain on top.