From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Theatre Commander of the Counter-insurgency Operation in the North East, Major General Christopher Musa, has said initial sympathy of people for Boko Haram, family links, affinity with citizens of communities in neighbouring African nations and porous borders have helped in protecting insurgency in the region for 13 years.

Musa disclosed this in an interview with Daily Sun in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, while reviewing the 13 years of insurgency in the area.

He said unlike the Maitasine uprising in Kano, Borno and other northern states in early 1980s, which was curtailed early, the Boko Haram violence has protracted because the civil populace failed to rise against it.

“Nobody ever envisaged the Boko Haram problem would drag on for this long.

While the Maitasine uprising failed was because the civil populace was not in support of it, and that shows you that whenever such a thing happens and the people rise against it and say no, we won’t allow you to disrupt our life, then it will not have a say,” he said.

The commander said most people, especially in Borno, the birthplace of the insurgency, have sympathy for the insurgents due to family ties.

“Blood they say is thicker than water; you know a lot of them are brothers, uncles, brothers and children and you know with women, especially mothers, they always reach out to their children, no matter how bad the child is, believing they can be of any assistance to him,” he said.

He also spoke about the affinity of the insurgents with their kith and kin in neighbouring African countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon where political unrest, violence and arms proliferation have been very endemic.

Musa said the military operation, now codenamed, Operation Hadin Kai, has evolved with a different approach and explained that Army, Air Force, Navy, police, other security forces, civilians, JTF and all stakeholders now collaborate to give the counter-insurgency a new bite.

He said theatre has also been provided with new equipment, hardware, tanks and weapons to boost efficiency and productivity of troops. He expressed hope that the newly acquired Super Tucano jets would assist the operation and other military operations in the country.

The commander said the president, defence minister, chief of defence staff and service chiefs have been speaking in the same tune to end the violence in the North East. He urged the people to step up their collaboration to end the war.

On the night of Sunday, July 27, 2009, members of Yusufiyya Islamic Movement, led by Malam Mohammed Yusuf, laid siege on Maiduguri after weeks of hostility.

The group burnt down police stations, barrack and prison facility in the city, killed over a dozen policemen and civilians. The attack lasted three days until the special forces, led by the Nigerian Army, arrested Yusuf and handed him over to the police. He was eventually killed in the hand of the police in a controversial manner.

The remnants of the movement members later tagged: Boko Haram (Western education is sinful) regrouped to launch deadlier attacks, suicide bombing spreading to 27 local governments in the state, other northern states, Abuja and neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

